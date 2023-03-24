JSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification For 690 Lab Assistant Vacancies Out; Check Details

Last Updated:

JSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification For 690 Lab Assistant Vacancies Out

JSSC Recruitment Notification 2023 for lab assistant post out. There are a total of 690 vacancies for science graduates. Check full details here.

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the official notification for JSSC Recruitment 2023 for the post of lab assistant (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) on its official website https://www.jssc.nic.in. There are a total of 690 vacancies for lab assistant posts in Jharkhand. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from April 5 till May 4, 2023.

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • JSSC Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification released on  23rd March 2023
  • JSSC Recruitment application begins on 05th April 2023
  • Last Date to Apply Online-  04th May 2023
  • Last date to pay fees- 6th May
  • Application correction window- 10th May to 12th May

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Level 6- Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400

JSSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in Science with any two Physics, Chemistry, or Biology subjects with at least 50% marks from a recognised university. Reserved category candidates should have scored at least 45%. They should be aged between 21 and 35 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates will be provided. Check official notification for details.  Click here to read JSSC Recruitment Notification

Application fee: Candidates applying for the post will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Reserved category candidates need not pay any application fee.

Selection Process and exam pattern

Candidates will have to clear a computer-based test (CBT). There will be a single main exam with objective-type questions in Hindi and English languages. The questions will be asked from General Hindi and General Studies for 100 marks. Another paper will be for the subject the candidate has applied for. It will be for 300 marks. 

