JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Released; Check Schedule Here

JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022: Tentative revised exam calendar has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) for the various posts, including the Scientific Assistant Competitive Exam-2021, the JSSC Graduate Level Combined Exam, and the Diploma/10th/12th based Competitive Exams for the year 2022. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has updated and released the revised dates for the above exam on its official website - jssc.nic.in. The revised schedule includes the date for publishing the advertisement, the OMR/CBT-based exam date, and the date of result declaration for the exams. These have also been mentioned in the JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022. Candidates must note that the revised examination schedule is tentative in nature and dates would be changed by the Board.

JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022

Name of Exam Tentative Schedule Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Exam 2021 Third Week of March Graduate Level Combined Exam Last Week of May Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Exam Last Week of April Excise Inspector Third Week of July Excise Inspector (PET) Third Week of April ITI Instructor First Week of June Inter Level Typing Test Second Week of June Inter Level Competitive Exam Third Week of June Matric Level Competitive Exam Last Week of June

JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 | Check Official Notice

Here's how to download the JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022

To download the revised examination schedule, candidates must visit the official website of JSSC - jssc.nic.in.

Then, click on the notification that says " Tentative Revised Calendar of Examinations for the Year 2022 ."

." Automatically, it will redirect you to the new window where you will get the PDF of the JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022.

Candidates should take a printout of the JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 for future use.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)