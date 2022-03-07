JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Released; Check Schedule Here

Quick links:
JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022: Tentative revised exam calendar has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) for the various posts, including the Scientific Assistant Competitive Exam-2021, the JSSC Graduate Level Combined Exam, and the Diploma/10th/12th based Competitive Exams for the year 2022. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has updated and released the revised dates for the above exam on its official website - jssc.nic.in. The revised schedule includes the date for publishing the advertisement, the OMR/CBT-based exam date, and the date of result declaration for the exams. These have also been mentioned in the JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022. Candidates must note that the revised examination schedule is tentative in nature and dates would be changed by the Board.
