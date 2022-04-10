JSSC To Recruit For 701 Industrial Instruction Officers Post, Check Vacancy Details Here

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission through a notification has announced that it will be inviting applications from eligible candidates for the Industrial Instructing Officers post. In this recruitment drive, the application link will be activated on April 12 and the deadline to submit the application form is May 12, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to check the notification and get an idea of eligibility, age limit, and salary before applying. For more details, one can go to the official website of JSSC at www.jssc.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 701 posts will be filled in the department. Candidates will be given a time of one month to fill the application form.

JSSC recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 100. For ST/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs. 50. The minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 35 years as on August 1, 2022.

Official notification reads, "For reserved category (Men/Women) the upper age limit is 38 years. OBC candidates should be between the age of 21 to 37 years. For Female (Reserved Category, EWS, SC,ST, OBC) maximum age limit is 38 years."

Check important dates here

The application link will be activated on official website on April 12, 2022

The deadline to fill and submit the application form is May 12, 2022

Deadline to pay the application fee is May 14, 2022

Deadline to upload scanned copy of photo and signature is May 16, 2022

The application correction link will be activated on May 17, 2022

The deadline to correct the details ends on May 19, 2022

Exam will be conducted in offline mode and candidates will have to fill the OMR sheet in the first week of June 2022. Exact date of exam has not been announced yet.

Here is how to fill the application form