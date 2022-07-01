Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Admit Cards For July 17 Exam Out, Know How To Check

Karnataka Bank clerk exam: Karnataka Bank on July 1 released the hall tickets for Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022. All those candidates who have already got themselves registered can download their admit cards now. They should know that the hard copy of the Karnataka Bank clerk admit card will not be issued. Therefore, it is mandatory to take its printout and carry the same to the exam hall. The admit cards have been uploaded to the official website and can be accessed at karnatakabank.com.

The call letters which have been released are for the Clerk Recruitment 2022 exam which will be conducted on July 17, 2022. The exam will be conducted at various centres across India. The centres are Bengaluru, Dharwad, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, New Delhi, and Shivamogga. The steps and direct link to download admit cards are mentioned below.

Karnataka Bank Clerk 2022 Admit Card: Here is how to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website at karnatakabank.com

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the 'Careers' tab

Step 3: Candidates will have to look for the 'Recruitment of Clerks' link and click on the link which says 'Download Call Letter'

Step 4: In the next step, they will have to enter their registration number, roll number, date of birth, and other required details

Step 5: The Karnataka Bank Clerk 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it, download the admit card

Step 7: Take its printout to carry the same to the exam hall

Candidates should know that the last date to download their Karnataka Bank Admit Card 2022 is July 17, 2022. In case any candidate fails to carry a printout of their call letters to their respective centres, they will not be allowed to take the exam. After taking a printout of their call letters, candidates need to attach a recent photograph on the admit card along with a recent and valid Photo Identity Proof. For more details, they can go to the official website mentioned above.