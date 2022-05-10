Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Check How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria & More

Quick links:
Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Bank is recruiting candidates to apply for the post of Clerk for its branches and offices located across India. As per the schedule, the application process has started today and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 21. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website of IPPB - karnatakabank.com.
According to the official notice, "Candidates will have to visit the bank's website (www.karnatakabank.com) under the heading "DOWNLOAD EXAMINATION CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE EXAMINATION" to download examination call letters for an online test tentatively scheduled for the month of June 2022. Intimation for downloading examination call letters will also be sent through email/SMS", reads the notification.
