Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Check How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria & More

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Bank is recruiting candidates to apply for the post of Clerk for its branches and offices located across India. As per the schedule, the application process has started today and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 21. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website of IPPB - karnatakabank.com.

Karnataka Bank clerk notification

According to the official notice, "Candidates will have to visit the bank's website (www.karnatakabank.com) under the heading "DOWNLOAD EXAMINATION CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE EXAMINATION" to download examination call letters for an online test tentatively scheduled for the month of June 2022. Intimation for downloading examination call letters will also be sent through email/SMS", reads the notification.

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 26 years as of May 1, 2022.

The age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2022 | Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be graduates in any discipline with a minimum of 60% or equivalent grade from any UGC recognised university.

Those who are awaiting the results of their degree examinations or who are currently pursuing a degree are not eligible to apply.

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment | Application fee

The application fee is Rs 700 for all candidates.

For SC/ST category, the application fee is Rs 600.

Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates must apply through the official website, ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click to open the "career tab" option.

Step 3: Candidates then need to register on the portal and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Upload all required documents.

Step 5: Candidates then need to pay the application fee and submit an application form.

Step 6: Candidates then need to download the form and take a printout for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative