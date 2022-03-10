Last Updated:

Karnataka HC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 54 Stenographer Posts; Check How To Apply

Karnataka High Court is recruiting candidates for the post of stenographer. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Image: Shutterstock


Karnataka HC Recruitment 2022: The Karnataka High Court is actively recruiting candidates for the post of stenographer. The application process has commenced already and will conclude on April 7, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the High Court of Karnataka - karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 54 posts will be filled in the capacity of Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer). According to the official notice, candidates aged between 18 and 35 years are eligible to apply.

Karnataka HC recruitment 2022 | Application Fees

According to the official notice, candidates from the unreserved category and other backward classes [other than Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Category–I and Persons with Benchmark Disability (Physically Challenged)] are required to pay Rs 500 as application fee, while Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Category–I and Persons with Benchmark Disability (Physically Challenged) need to pay only Rs 250 application fee (Physically challenged).

Direct link to apply for Karnataka HC recruitment - Click Here

Karnataka HC recruitment: Here's How to apply

  • Step1: To apply for Karnataka HC recruitment, candidates must visit the official website, Karnataka judiciary.kar.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANT COURT SECRETARY (STENOGRAPHER) NOTIFICATIONS."
  • Step 3: Now, click on the "apply" link.
  • Step 4: Register and proceed with the application process.
  • Step 5: Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit it.
  • Step 6: Print a copy for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

Tags: Karnataka, Karnataka High Court, Karnataka HC recruitment
First Published:
