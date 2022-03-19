Karnataka Teacher Recruitment: Registration For 15000 Vacancies To Begin On March 23

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Karnataka government has decided to recruit as many as 15,000 teachers across the state. On Friday, Karnataka Education Minister, BC Nagesh, announced that the government would start a huge recruitment campaign to fill at least 15 thousand teacher vacancies for Classes 6 to 8. The detailed notification for recruitment will be released by the state education department on March 21, 2022, and the online registration procedure will start on March 23, 2022. Once the application portal is open, eligible candidates will be able to apply by visiting the official website of the Karnataka Education Department.

Karnataka Teacher Job: Registration portal for 15000 posts to open on Mar 23, Education Minister

The schedule for the recruitment was announced by the minister on March 18, 2022, through his official Twitter handle. Through this recruitment campaign, the state government aims to improve and enhance the quality of schools and education. At least 5,000 posts have been reserved for Hyderabad-Karnataka. The recruitment drive will be conducted by the Department of Public Education in Karnataka. The detailed recruitment notification that will be released on March 21 will contain information regarding eligibility, education qualifications, and exam syllabus.

On Twitter, BC Nagesh wrote, "The notification will be issued on March 21 for the recruitment of 15,000 teachers (6-8). Online Application Submission Commencement - 23 March, 2022. Online Application deadline - 22 April 2022. CET Exam Date - 21st and 22nd of May."

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment: Important Dates

Candidates must note that they can apply for the drive for 15,000 posts from March 23, 2022, till April 22, 2022. The Common Entrance Test, or CET Exam 2022, will be held on May 21 and 22, 2022. All those candidates who pass the CET Exam will then be eligible to appear for further steps of recruitment, such as interviews. According to media reports, this recruitment drive is being conducted due to a shortage of teachers in primary and secondary education for Classes 1 to 8, 2022.

Karnataka Teacher vacancy: Exam Pattern

The Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 for technical posts will be 400 marks.

The first paper will be General Studies, which will be worth 150 marks.

The second will be subject testing, which will also be for 150 marks.

The third paper will be a linguistic test, which will carry 100 marks.

Image: PTI/ Representative