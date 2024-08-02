sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | NEET Scam | Puja Khedkar | Kerala Landslides | US Elections | Monsoon Fury | Paris Olympics |
  • Home /
  • Education /
  • Jobs /
  • Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024 Notification: Apply For Farm Assistant (Veterinary) Posts; How To Apply

Published 13:57 IST, August 2nd 2024

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024 Notification: Apply For Farm Assistant (Veterinary) Posts; How To Apply

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Application has begun for farm assistant grade 2 (Veterinary) posts. Here's how to apply.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024 Notification: Apply For Farm Assistant (Veterinary) Posts; How To Apply
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024 Notification: Apply For Farm Assistant (Veterinary) Posts; How To Apply | Image: Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:57 IST, August 2nd 2024