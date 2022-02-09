Kerala TET February 2022: Registration Starts Today, Here’s Direct Link To Apply

Kerala TET Registration: The registration process for Kerala TET started today on February 9, 2022 and is being conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Eligible candidates can apply for the registration process by visiting the official website of Kerala TET at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is February 16, 2022. The last date for the final printout is February 17, 2022.

Kerala TET 2022: Application fees | Direct Link

The application fee to apply for Kerala TET is 500 if you belong to the General/OBC category and 250 if you belong to the SC/ST category. The payment should be made through Net Banking, credit/debit card.

Kerala TET February Exam: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for Kerala TET, candidates need to visit the official site of Kerala TET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the new registration link available on the home page.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the required details.

Step 4: Once the registration process is over, candidates will have to login into the account through their login credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the required information and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Then click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 7: It is recommended that candidates must download the confirmation page and save a hard copy of the document for future need.

