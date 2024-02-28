Advertisement

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released recruitment notification for the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024. Interested individuals can review the eligibility criteria and important dates associated with the recruitment process on the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

As per the schedule, online application forms will be accepted starting from March 1st, 2024, commencing at 00:01 hrs., until March 29th, 2024, concluding at 23:59 hrs. Applicants requiring amendments or corrections to their personal details (excluding permanent State, Mobile Number, and Email ID) after submission will have a window of 7 days from April 1st, 2024, to April 7th, 2024.

Click here to read official notification.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is aiming to fill a total of 3464 Constable posts and 270 Lady Constable posts in Kolkata Police.

Age Limit: Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not more than 30 years old as of January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxation is applicable for candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications: Applicants must have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

How to Apply for Kolkata Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link for Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023

Step 3: Register yourself and complete the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the registration fee, if applicable

Step 5: Review and submit the form Step 6: Download and print a copy of the form for future reference.

