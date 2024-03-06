KPSC VAO recruitment 2024: Application begins for 1000 Village Accountant Officer vacancies

Advertisement

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of Village Accountant Officer (VAO). Eligible candidates keen on applying for KPSC Village Accountant positions can now do so through the official portal at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

The online registration for KPSC Village Accountants is scheduled to remain open from March 4 to April 3, 2024, providing candidates with ample time to complete their applications.

This recruitment drive by the Commission aims to fill a total of 1000 posts for Village Accountant Officers (VAO), offering a significant opportunity for individuals seeking employment in this sector.

In terms of eligibility criteria, candidates must be at least 18 years old to apply for the VAO post. While general candidates should not exceed 35 years of age, candidates from the SC and ST categories are eligible for a 5-year age relaxation, as per the regulations.

To complete the registration process, applicants are required to submit the application fee. The fee structure is set at Rs. 500 for SC, ST, and physically handicapped candidates, while it stands at Rs. 750 for candidates belonging to other categories.

For candidates interested in applying for the KPSC Village Accountant Recruitment 2024, the application process is outlined as follows:

1. Visit the official portal of KPSC at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the Village Accountant application form link on the homepage.

3. Proceed to register for the KPSC Village Accountant recruitment.

4. Fill in the application form with accurate details and upload the necessary documents.

5. Complete the payment of the application fee.

6. Verify all details and submit the application form.

7. Download and retain a printout of the application form for future reference.

Direct Link: KPSC VAO Registration 2024

Candidates are advised to carefully adhere to the specified instructions and deadlines while applying for the KPSC Village Accountant positions to ensure a smooth application process.