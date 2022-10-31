KSP Armed Police Constable Recruitment: Application Deadline Extended For 3,484 Posts

The deadline to apply for the armed police constable posts has been extended by the Karnataka State Police Recruitment Board. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the positions by visiting the official website of ksp-recruitment.in. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is November 30. The earlier deadline was October 31. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3,484 vacancies for Armed Police Constable in the Karnataka Police will be filled through posts. Vacancies are available only for male and male transgender candidates.

Check KSP Armed Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification here

Eligibility criteria

Age range: 18 to 25 on October 31, 2022. The upper age is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who passed Class 10 from a recognised board are eligible to apply for the posts.

Selection process

The Board will conduct a written exam and physical tests (PET and endurance tests) to select candidates.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 400 (General and OBC) or Rs 200 (SC/ST) as an application fee.

KSP Armed Police Constable recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for

KSP Armed Police Constable posts

Step 1: To apply for KSP recruitment 2022, candidates must first go to the official website, ksp-recruitment.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "apply" link for the constable post.

Step 3: Go to ‘New Application’ and complete the application process.

Step 4: Then fill out the form and upload the documents.

Step 5: Pay and submit the application fee.

Step 6: Save and print the form for future use.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's the direct link to apply for KSP Recruitment 2022 - Click here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative