KSP SI Recruitment: Apply For 70 Special Reserve Posts; Check Details

Karnataka Police SI Vacancy 2021: Karnataka State Police Recruitment has released a recruitment notification for filling up 70 special and reserve posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website - ksp.karnataka.gov.in/. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is January 18, 2022.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must have a degree from a university recognized by UGC or equivalent. The selection of the candidates will be based on the written examination, endurance test, and physical standard test. Candidates must check official notification before applying for the posts.

Direct Link to check Karnataka Police SI Vacancy 2021 Recruitment Notification

KSP SI Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Events Date Application procedure begins from December 20, 2021 Last date for online registration January 18, 2022 Last date for fee payment January 20, 2022

Karnataka Police SI Vacancy 2021: Application fees | More details