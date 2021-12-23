KSP SI Recruitment: Apply For 70 Special Reserve Posts; Check Details

Karnataka Police SI Vacancy 2021: Karnataka State Police Recruitment has released a recruitment notification for filling up 70 special and reserve posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website - ksp.karnataka.gov.in/. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is January 18, 2022.
Candidates who want to apply for the posts must have a degree from a university recognized by UGC or equivalent. The selection of the candidates will be based on the written examination, endurance test, and physical standard test. Candidates must check official notification before applying for the posts.
KSP SI Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Application procedure begins from
Last date for online registration
Last date for fee payment
Karnataka Police SI Vacancy 2021: Application fees | More details
- Application fees for candidates belonging to the General category are Rs 500.
- Application fees for candidates belonging to SC/ST/CAT-01 category are Rs 250.
- As per official information, candidates must have put in 5 years minimum service as of January 18, 2022, as PC/HC/ASI in any of the Karnataka Police Department.
- It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website to get fresh information and more updates on the KSP Police jobs and other recruitment opportunities.