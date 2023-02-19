Last Updated:

KVS Admit Card 2023 For PRT, PGT, Non-teaching Staff Recruitment Exams Out, Check Here

KVS Admit Card 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the KVS Admit Card for the post of PGT, PRT, Hindi Translator, and Non-Teaching posts.

Nandini Verma
KVS Admit Card

KVS Admit Card out


KVS Hall Ticket 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the KVS Admit Card for the post of PGT, PRT, Hindi Translator, and Non-Teaching posts on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the KVS Direct Recruitment can download the admit card online from kvsangathan.nic.in.Candidates will have to log in using their 'Application Number' and 'Date of Borth' on the official portal to download their KVS admit card.  The KVS Exam City Slip for PRT, PGT, and Non-Teaching posts has already been released on 16th February, for the exams scheduled to be conducted from  21st February to 11th March 2023. 

How to download KVS Admit Card 2023 online

  • Step 1. Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in
  • Step 2. On the homepage, go to the 'Announcement' section
  • Step 3. Now, click on the link that reads, "Click here to download admit card for the post of PGT, HINDI TRANSLATOR, Primary Teacher and Non-Teaching Posts - Direct Rectt 2022"
  • Step 4. A new page will open. Log in using your 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth'
  • Step 5. Your KVS  recruitment exam admit card will appear on the screen
  • Step 6. Download and take its printout.
  • Direct link to download KVS Admit Card.

The computer-based exams will be held from 17th-20th February for PGT, 20th February for Hindi Translator, 21st February for Primary Teacher, 22nd February for Primary Teacher and Finance Officer and Primary Teacher and Asstt Engineer, 23rd February for PGT, February 24, 25, 26, 28 for Primary Teacher, March 1, 2, 4 and 5 for Jr Secretariat Assistant, 5th March for Stenographer Grade II, 6th March for Librarian, 11th March for Asstt Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant posts.

