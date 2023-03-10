Last Updated:

KVS Extends Deadline To Challenge Answer Key For PRT, PGT, TGT & Other Exams

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the deadline to raise objections against the KVS answer key 2023. See how to challenge KVS answer key.

Written By
Nandini Verma
KVS

Image: Shutterstock


Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the deadline to raise objections against the KVS answer key 2023. The last date to challenge the answer key for the recruitment exams conducted for the post of PGTs, TGTs, PRT, Assistant Engineer, Finance Officer, and Hindi Translator was March 10. However, the deadline has been extended to March 12. The decision to extend the deadline was taken considering the difficulties faced by the candidates in downloading attempt question papers.

'In view of difficulties faced by the candidates in downloading attempt question papers for the post of PGTs, TGTs, PRT, Assistant Engineer, Finance Officer, and Hindi Translator, KVS has extended the date to view/challenges answer key from 10.03.2023 to 12.03.2023 (11.59 P.M.),' the official notice reads.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per question challenged. The fee can be paid through credit/debit card. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned account.  "The prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by 10/03/2023 (up to 12 Noon). The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card," the official notice reads.

How to download KVS answer key 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of KVS- kvsangathan.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'view/challenge answer keys of PGT, TGT, PRT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator'.
  • Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.
  • Step 4: Key in the required credentials and click on the submit option.
  • Step 5: Raise objection(s) against any  answer key and make the payment of application fees.
  • Step 6: Click on the submit button.
