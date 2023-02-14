KVS PGT, Hindi Translator Admit Cards 2023 Released, Check Direct Links To Download Here

KVS PGT Hindi Translator Admit Card 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admit card for the PGT and Hindi Translator recruitment exam 2023. The KVS PGT exam will be held from February 17 to 20 and Feb 23. The KVS Hindi Translator exam will be held on February 20, 2023. The exam for TGT recruitment has already been conducted from February 12 to 14. Candidates who have applied for the PGT, Hindi Translator recruitment can download their admit cards from the official website of KVS- kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS PGT, Hindi Translator Admit Card 2023 - How to download

Step 1: Visit the website of the KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Under the announcement sections, click on the link that reads, 'Click here to download admit card for the post of TGT, PGT & HINDI TRANSLATOR - Direct Rectt 2022'

Step 3: A new page will open that will have the links to download admit cards. Click on the relevant link.

Step 4: Key in the application number and date of birth

Step 5: Download KVS TGT Admit Card, KVS PGT Admit Card and KVS Hindi Translator Admit Card

Direct link to download KVS PGT admit card 2023

Direct link to download KVS Hindi Translator admit card 2023

KVS has already released the exam city intimation slips for PGT and Hindi Translator recruitment exams 2023. Candidates can check their exam city on the official website. The KVS PGT examination will be held on February 17 for PGT (Hindi), PGT( Physics), and PGT( Commerce). On February 18 the exam will be held for PGT(Chemistry), PGT(History), PGT(Maths), and PGT(Geography). The exam for PGT(Bio) and PGT (BioTech) will be conducted on February 20.