KVS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Open For TGT, PGT, PRT & Teacher Posts In Bihar And UP

KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya NPGC Nabinagar, Aurangabad, Bihar has invited candidates to participate in the walk-in-interview for the preparation of a panel for the posts to be filled for session 2022–23. Eligible and interested candidates can appear for the interviews for PRT, TGT, PGT, and Instructor posts on March 22 and 23, 2022. The recruitment of the candidates will be done purely on a part-time contractual basis against vacant posts. As per the notification issued by the KV Bihar, candidates cannot apply through online mode and will have to physically appear for the interview on the scheduled date and time. Carrying original and self-attested photocopies of their educational, professional, and experience certificates and two recent passport-size photographs is mandatory for all.

KVS Recruitment | Official Recruitment Notice

KVS Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy details

KV Bihar Vacancy Particulars

PGT – English, Hindi, Physics, Maths

TGT – Eng., Maths, Skt., Hindi

PGT(CS)

Main Instructor

Pc Teacher

Coach

Music Teacher

KVS Recruitment: Important Dates

Event Date & Time Interview Date for PGT and TGT March 22, 2022, 8 AM Interview Date for PRT, PGT CS and Instructor March 23, 2022, 8 AM

KV UP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Teacher and Other Posts in Kanpur

KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), No. 1, Chakeri, Kanpur, is recruiting candidates for the posts of PGT-Political Science, TGT-Hindi, Primary Teacher, Educational Counselor, Doctor, Nurse, Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga), and Computer Instructor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before March 22, 2022, by submitting the application form. Check key details below.

KVS Recruitment Official Notice

KVS No.1, AFS, Chakeri, Kanpur Recruitment 2022; Here's how to apply

To apply for the aforementioned posts, eligible candidates need to download the application form from the school website - https://no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in .

. Then, fill in the application form and send the same (hardcopy) with self-attested copies of experience certificates, mark sheets, degrees, diplomas, etc (from high school onwards) through Speed Post/Registered Post/By hand to THE PRINCIPAL KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA NO.1, N-4 AREA, AIR FORCE STATION, CHAKERI, KANPUR-208008

KVS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Post Graduate Teacher-Political Science

Trained Graduate Teacher - Hindi

Primary Teacher

Educational Counsellor

Computer Instructor

Doctor

Nurse

Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga)

