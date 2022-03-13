KVS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Open For TGT, PGT, PRT & Teacher Posts In Bihar And UP

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya NPGC Nabinagar, Aurangabad, Bihar has invited candidates to participate in the walk-in-interview for the preparation of a panel for the posts to be filled for session 2022–23. Eligible and interested candidates can appear for the interviews for PRT, TGT, PGT, and Instructor posts on March 22 and 23, 2022. The recruitment of the candidates will be done purely on a part-time contractual basis against vacant posts. As per the notification issued by the KV Bihar, candidates cannot apply through online mode and will have to physically appear for the interview on the scheduled date and time. Carrying original and self-attested photocopies of their educational, professional, and experience certificates and two recent passport-size photographs is mandatory for all.
KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), No. 1, Chakeri, Kanpur, is recruiting candidates for the posts of PGT-Political Science, TGT-Hindi, Primary Teacher, Educational Counselor, Doctor, Nurse, Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga), and Computer Instructor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before March 22, 2022, by submitting the application form. Check key details below.