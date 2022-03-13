Last Updated:

KVS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Open For TGT, PGT, PRT & Teacher Posts In Bihar And UP

KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya has invited candidates to apply for TGT, PGT, PRT, Instructor & Teacher posts in Bihar and UP. See full details here

Written By
Amrit Burman
KVS Recruitment

Image: Unsplash


KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya NPGC Nabinagar, Aurangabad, Bihar has invited candidates to participate in the walk-in-interview for the preparation of a panel for the posts to be filled for session 2022–23. Eligible and interested candidates can appear for the interviews for PRT, TGT, PGT, and Instructor posts on March 22 and 23, 2022. The recruitment of the candidates will be done purely on a part-time contractual basis against vacant posts. As per the notification issued by the KV Bihar, candidates cannot apply through online mode and will have to physically appear for the interview on the scheduled date and time. Carrying original and self-attested photocopies of their educational, professional, and experience certificates and two recent passport-size photographs is mandatory for all.

KVS Recruitment | Official Recruitment Notice

KVS Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy details

  • KV Bihar Vacancy Particulars
  • PGT – English, Hindi, Physics, Maths
  • TGT – Eng., Maths, Skt., Hindi
  • PGT(CS)
  • Main Instructor
  • Pc Teacher
  • Coach
  • Music Teacher

KVS Recruitment: Important Dates

  • Event
  • Date & Time
  • Interview Date for PGT and TGT
  • March 22, 2022, 8 AM
  • Interview Date for PRT, PGT CS and Instructor
  • March 23, 2022, 8 AM

KV UP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Teacher and Other Posts in Kanpur

KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), No. 1, Chakeri, Kanpur, is recruiting candidates for the posts of PGT-Political Science, TGT-Hindi, Primary Teacher, Educational Counselor, Doctor, Nurse, Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga), and Computer Instructor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before March 22, 2022, by submitting the application form. Check key details below.

KVS Recruitment Official Notice

KVS No.1, AFS, Chakeri, Kanpur Recruitment 2022; Here's how to apply

  • To apply for the aforementioned posts, eligible candidates need to download the application form from the school website - https://no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in.
  • Then, fill in the application form and send the same (hardcopy) with self-attested copies of experience certificates, mark sheets, degrees, diplomas, etc (from high school onwards) through Speed Post/Registered Post/By hand to THE PRINCIPAL KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA NO.1, N-4 AREA, AIR FORCE STATION, CHAKERI, KANPUR-208008

KVS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Post Graduate Teacher-Political Science
  • Trained Graduate Teacher - Hindi
  • Primary Teacher
  • Educational Counsellor
  • Computer Instructor
  • Doctor
  • Nurse
  • Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga)

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

READ | Karnataka HC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 54 Stenographer posts; Check how to apply
READ | Telangana Recruitment 2022: 91,142 posts to be filled; check details
READ | BPSC Recruitment 2022 notification for 107 Assistant Town Planning Supervisor posts out
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for various posts; See how to apply
READ | PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open - Check salary, eligibility & how to apply
Tags: KVS Recruitment, Kendriya Vidyalaya, TGT
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND