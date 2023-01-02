KVS Recruitment: Last Date To Apply For 13,000+ Teachers, Other Posts; See Key Details

KVS Recruitment: The application process for over 13,000 teaching and non-teaching posts, including TGT, PGT, and primary teacher posts, rolled out by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.
Earlier, the last date to apply for the posts was December 26. Later, authorities extended application deadline.
"Competent authority of KVS has decided to extend the last date of submission of online application for Officers Cadres, Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts in KVS from 26.12.2022 to 02.01.2023 (00.59 Hrs.). Other terms and condition regarding age, qualification, experience etc. will remain same (i.e. 26.12.2022) as mentioned in the Advertisement No. 15 & 16," reads the latest notification.
KVS Recruitment: Vacancy details
- Primary Teacher: 6414
- Assistant Commissioner: 52
- Principal: 239
- Vice Principal: 203
- Post Graduate Teacher: 1409
- Trained Graduate Teacher: 3176
- Librarian: 355
- Primary Teacher (Music): 303
- Finance Officer: 6
- Assistant Engineer (Civil): 2
- Asst Section Officer: 156
- Hindi Translator: 11
- Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702
- Stenographer Grade 2: 54
KVS Teachers' Recruitment: Here's how to apply for KVS Recruitment
- Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website of KVS.
- Step 2: Then, click on the recruitment tab on the homepage.
- Step 3: Click on the "Interested in Recruitment" tab.
- Step 4: Candidates must then enter all of their information.
- Step 5: Upload all the documents and pay the application fees (if asked).
- Step 6: Then, click on the "Submit" button.
- Step 7: Take a printout of it for future reference.
- NOTE: It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.
Here' direct link to check official notification for primary teacher posts
Here's direct link to check notifications for other posts
