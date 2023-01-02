KVS Recruitment: Last Date To Apply For 13,000+ Teachers, Other Posts; See Key Details

KVS Recruitment: The application process for over 13,000 teaching and non-teaching posts, including TGT, PGT, and primary teacher posts, rolled out by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the posts was December 26. Later, authorities extended application deadline.

"Competent authority of KVS has decided to extend the last date of submission of online application for Officers Cadres, Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts in KVS from 26.12.2022 to 02.01.2023 (00.59 Hrs.). Other terms and condition regarding age, qualification, experience etc. will remain same (i.e. 26.12.2022) as mentioned in the Advertisement No. 15 & 16," reads the latest notification.

KVS Recruitment: Vacancy details

Primary Teacher: 6414

Assistant Commissioner: 52

Principal: 239

Vice Principal: 203

Post Graduate Teacher: 1409

Trained Graduate Teacher: 3176

Librarian: 355

Primary Teacher (Music): 303

Finance Officer: 6

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 2

Asst Section Officer: 156

Hindi Translator: 11

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702

Stenographer Grade 2: 54

KVS Teachers' Recruitment: Here's how to apply for KVS Recruitment

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website of KVS.

Step 2: Then, click on the recruitment tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the "Interested in Recruitment" tab.

Step 4: Candidates must then enter all of their information.

Step 5: Upload all the documents and pay the application fees (if asked).

Step 6: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 7: Take a printout of it for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here' direct link to check official notification for primary teacher posts

Here's direct link to check notifications for other posts

