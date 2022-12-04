KVS Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 6990 Teaching, Non-teaching Posts; Know How To Apply

KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is recruiting candidates for various teaching and non-teaching posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts between December 5 and December 26 on the official website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates must take note that the examination dates will be announced by the authorities on the official website sometime soon. According to the official notice, this vacancy drive will be conducted for the selection of candidates for 14 different departments.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. Once selected, the candidates can be posted anywhere across the country as per the requirements of the organisation.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Commissioner (52 posts)

Principal (239 posts)

Vice Principal (203 posts)

Finance Officer (6 posts)

Assistant Engineer (Civil) (2 posts)

PGT (1409 posts)

TGT (3176 posts)

Librarian (355 posts)

PRT (Music) (303 posts)

Assistant Section Officer (156 posts)

Hindi Translator (11 posts)

Senior Secretary's Assistant (322 posts)

Stenographer Grade II (54 posts)

Junior Secretariat Assistant (702 posts)

Candidates must take note that these vacancies are tentative and subject to change as per requirements. While the eligibility criteria are different for various posts, there are also different age limits and different pay scales. There are 14 subjects for which the PGT exam will be conducted and 9 subjects for which the TGT exam will be held.

Age Limit

There is no age limit for KVS employees.

For candidates belonging to the SC or ST category, there will be an age relaxation of 5 years; for OBC candidates, it will be 3 years.

For women belonging to any category, there will be an age relaxation of 10 years for teaching posts.

There are several other age relaxations for people belonging to other categories, such as PwD, ex-servicemen, and more; the details are available on the official notice for the recruitment.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees (If asked)

Step 6: Then, candidates need to submit and download the application form for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative