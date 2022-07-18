LG Manoj Sinha Announces 10% Reservation For Agniveers In Jammu & Kashmir's Police Force

In a significant boost for youth intending to enlist as Agniveers, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday announced a 10% reservation for them in Jammu and Kashmir police service recruitments.

The announcement was made in the 16th edition of the ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ program. While addressing the monthly program on Sunday, which is aired on all locals and primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) in the Union Territory, J&K LG Manoj Sinha also considered suggestions for coaching facilities to the aspirants.

In the ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ program, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, ‘From today, ten percent reservation to Agniveers will be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir Police.”

It is pertinent to mention that other states including Haryana have already announced reservations for Agniveers in their state police force and a few other departments.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav provides the perfect opportunity for new dreams: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

J&K LG Manoj Sinha dedicated the 16th edition of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ program to the people who are working for the betterment of society and nation building.

While speaking at the program, J&K LG said, “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav provides the perfect opportunity for new dreams, new resolve to bring about peace, prosperity and all-round progress in the country. As the cradle of civilization, we are determined to further enhance the country’s position at the world stage.'

He further hailed the district-level administration for invoking the spirit of public participation in the government working among the masses. LG Manoj Sinha also commended the employees of Power Development Department, PWD, Jal Shakti and all personnel associated with disaster management who defied the recent inclement weather and ensured round-the-clock services and operations.

“There are many such officers and employees of the administration who are working round-the-clock with the resolve to serve the people. We acknowledge their dedication towards service; the work being done by them reflects their values and high ideals,” he added.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cited J&K as the top performer in the ranking of UTs for dynamic development in the ecosystem of startups while enlisting government endeavours to promote entrepreneurship and harness the demographic dividend.