LIC AAO Mains Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Here's How To Download

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the LIC AAO Mains Admit Card 2023. LIC will conduct the main exam for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer on March 18. There are a total of 300 posts for LIC AAO. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam can download the admit cards for the main exam. The LIC AAO Main admit card is available on the official website- licindia.in.

LIC declared the AAO prelims result on march 10. A total of 7754 candidates qualified for the LIC AAO Main exam. The preliminary exam was held on February 17 and 20,

How to download LIC AAO Main call letter