LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Out Shortly, Mains Call Letter To Be Released This Week

LIC AAO 2023: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is soon going to announce the prelims result of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) recruitment. The LIC AAO prelims result is expected to be announced today. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the result date. LIC AAO prelims exam was held on February 17 and 20.

Candidates must note that LIC AAO main exam 2023 will be held on March 18 in online computer-based test mode. Candidates who clear the prelims exam will be qualified to appear for the main exam. LIC AAO Mains call letter 2023 download link will be made available around a week or 10 days before the commencement of the exam. Hence, candidates can expect their LIC AAO prelims result within a day or two. Furthermore, LIC AAO Mains admit card download link is expected to be activated by March 10.

How to check LIC AAO prelims result 2023:

Visit the official website of LIC - licindia.in

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the 'Careers' link

Now click on the link that reads 'Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023'

A link to check LIC AAO prelims result will be flashing

Click on the result link and check your LIC AAO result.

How to download LIC AAO Main call letter 2023