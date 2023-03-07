LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Out Shortly, Mains Call Letter To Be Released This Week

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
LIC AAO 2023: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is soon going to announce the prelims result of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) recruitment. The LIC AAO prelims result is expected to be announced today. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the result date. LIC AAO prelims exam was held on February 17 and 20.
Candidates must note that LIC AAO main exam 2023 will be held on March 18 in online computer-based test mode. Candidates who clear the prelims exam will be qualified to appear for the main exam. LIC AAO Mains call letter 2023 download link will be made available around a week or 10 days before the commencement of the exam. Hence, candidates can expect their LIC AAO prelims result within a day or two. Furthermore, LIC AAO Mains admit card download link is expected to be activated by March 10.