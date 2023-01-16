LIC AAO Recruitment: Apply For 300 Asst Administrative Officer Posts; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
LIC AAO Recruitment: The registration process for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 has been started by the Life Insurance Corporation of India as of January 15, 2023. All those candidates who want to apply for the 31st batch of Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) can do so by visiting the official site of LIC at licindia.in.
According to the schedule, the registration process that started on January 15 will end on January 31, 2023. Candidates will receive the call letter between seven and ten days before the examination. It is to be noted that the preliminary examination will be held on February 17 and February 20, 2023.
The application fee cum intimation charges is ₹700/- + Transaction Charges + GST for all other candidates and ₹85 + Transaction Charges + GST for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LIC.