LIC AAO Recruitment: Apply For 300 Asst Administrative Officer Posts; Here's Direct Link

LIC AAO Recruitment: The registration process for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 has been started by the Life Insurance Corporation of India as of January 15, 2023. All those candidates who want to apply for the 31st batch of Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) can do so by visiting the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

According to the schedule, the registration process that started on January 15 will end on January 31, 2023. Candidates will receive the call letter between seven and ten days before the examination. It is to be noted that the preliminary examination will be held on February 17 and February 20, 2023.

LIC Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, as many as 300 posts in the organisation will be filled.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised Indian university or institution.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 and 30 are eligible to apply for the posts.

Selection Process

The selection of assistant administrative officers will be done through a three-tiered process and a subsequent pre-employment medical examination.

Application Fees

The application fee cum intimation charges is ₹700/- + Transaction Charges + GST for all other candidates and ₹85 + Transaction Charges + GST for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LIC.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, fill out the application form and upload the required details

Step 3: Candidates are then required to upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Then, take a printout of the form for future needs

Here's the direct link to apply for LIC AAO Recruitment

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative