LIC ADO Hall Ticket 2023 Today; Here's How To Download It Online

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will release the hall ticket for Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) recruitment exam 2023 today, March 4. Candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to download their LIC ADO hall ticket online. The admit card will be uploaded on the official website- licindia.in.

As per the schedule, the LIC ADO exam will be conducted on March 12. Its main exam will be held on April 23. LIC aims to fill a total of 9394 vacancies for the post of apprentice development officers (ADO) through this recruitment drive. The candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam followed by a main exam and interview round.

How to download LIC ADO Hall Ticket 2023: