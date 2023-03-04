Last Updated:

LIC ADO Hall Ticket 2023 Today; Here's How To Download It Online

LIC ADO Hall Ticket 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India will release the hall tickets for LIC ADO recruitment exam 2023 today. Here's how to download.

LIC ADO

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will release the hall ticket for Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) recruitment exam 2023 today, March 4. Candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to download their LIC ADO hall ticket online. The admit card will be uploaded on the official website- licindia.in. 

As per the schedule, the LIC ADO exam will be conducted on March 12. Its main exam will be held on April 23. LIC aims to fill a total of 9394 vacancies for the post of apprentice development officers (ADO) through this recruitment drive. The candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam followed by a main exam and interview round. 

How to download LIC ADO Hall Ticket 2023:

  • Visit the official website- licindia.in 
  • Go to its 'Careers' section 
  • Click on the link that reads 'Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23'
  • A new page will open
  • Click on the link that will be flashing on the screen that reads 'Call Letter Download'
  • A login page will open
  • Key in your login credentials and submit 
  • Your LIC ADO Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 
