LIC ADO Mains Hall Ticket 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download; Check Exam Pattern

LIC ADO Mains Hall Ticket 2023 has been released at licindia.in.

Nandini Verma
LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023: Life Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card for the ADO Mains exam 2023. Candidates who have passed the prelims exam and will appear for the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) main exam will have to download the hall tickets from the official website- licindia.in. As per schedule, LIC ADO main exam on April 23. 

Direct link to download LIC ADO Mains hall ticket 2023

LIC ADO Main exam pattern

The LIC ADO main exam will have 160 multiple-choice type questions.  There will be three sections of the paper. Each question will carry 1 mark. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. 

  1. Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability    - 50 questions 
  2. General Knowledge, Current Affairs and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and vocabulary  - 50 questions
  3. Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness with special emphasis on knowledge of Life Insurance and Financial Sector- 60 questions. 

How to download LIC ADO Mains Hall Ticket 2023

  • Visit the official website- licindia.in 
  • Click on 'Careers' section 
  • Now, click on ‘Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23’
  • Go to "Click here for Downloading Call letter for Main Examination of LIC ADO Recruitment round 2022-23"
  • Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth or password
  • Your LIC ADO Mains hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023

LIC aims to fill 9394 vacancies for the post of Apprentice development officer through this recruitment drive. LIC conducted the ADO Prelims exam on March 12. LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 was declared on April 12. 

