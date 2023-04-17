LIC ADO Mains Hall Ticket 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download; Check Exam Pattern

Quick links:
LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023: Life Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card for the ADO Mains exam 2023. Candidates who have passed the prelims exam and will appear for the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) main exam will have to download the hall tickets from the official website- licindia.in. As per schedule, LIC ADO main exam on April 23.
The LIC ADO main exam will have 160 multiple-choice type questions. There will be three sections of the paper. Each question will carry 1 mark. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.
LIC aims to fill 9394 vacancies for the post of Apprentice development officer through this recruitment drive. LIC conducted the ADO Prelims exam on March 12. LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 was declared on April 12.