LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: LIC Housing Finance Limited is recruiting candidates for Assistant and Assistant Manager posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is August 25. As per the official information, the examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in September and October.

LIC HFL Recruitment: Important Dates

Starting Date of LIC HFL Registration - August 4, 2022

Last Date of LIC HFL Registraion - August 25

LIC HFL Admit Card Date - 7 to 14 days before the exam

LIC HFL Assistant Exam Date - September or October 2022

LIC HFL AM Exam Date - September or October 2022

Direct link to check Recruitment Notification - CLICK HERE

LIC HFL recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 80 vacancies will be filled in the organization, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Assistant and 30 are for the post of Assistant Manager.

LIC HFL Recruitment: Educational Qualification

Assistant - The candidate should be a graduate with minimum 55% marks.

AM Other - The candidate should be a graduate with minimum 60 % marks or Post-graduate in any discipline.

AM DME - Graduate in any discipline with 50% marks or Postgraduate in any discipline. MBA in marketing/finance will be given preference.

LIC HFL recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 800 for the posts of Assistant and Assistant Manager.

Salary

Assistant - The starting basic pay of Rs.22,730/- per month

Assistant Manager - The starting basic pay of Rs.53,620/- per month

LIC HFL recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for LIC HFL recruitment 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website at lichousing.com.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Careers" tab.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to tap on the application link.

Step 4: Then, complete the registration process and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Next, pay the application fee to proceed.

Step 6: The candidate must print a copy of the document for future use.

Here's direct link to apply for LIC HFL Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative