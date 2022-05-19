LPU Student Bags Rs 64.50 Lakh Package From Google India

Lovely Professional University has offered one of the highest packages received by any student across India. The university has broken its own previous record. This package is 1.5 times (54%) higher than the previous year’s highest package of INR 42 Lakh.

Google India, has recruited Harekrishna Mahto from LPU B.Tech CSE, at a whopping CTC of 64.50 Lakh. He will soon be joining the company's Bangalore office. This is one of the highest packages received by any student in the country. Also, very recently, the world’s top AI talent intelligence platform has recruited LPU B. Tech. CSE 2022 passed out batch student, Arjun, at INR 62.72 Lakh. He will be working from Bangalore, India. It’s worth mentioning that LPU has broken its own record, as this package is 1.5 times (50%) higher than the previous year’s highest of INR 42 Lakh for a fresher. The recruiter Amazon has also hired LPU students at the package of INR 46.4 Lakh. Earlier, Google also selected an LPU student at INR 48 Lakh.

Setting another benchmark, 8400+ placement/internship offers have been extended to LPU students of various programs of the 2022 batch, even months before their final exams. This year, 1190+ companies reached the LPU campus to recruit its students, which is again another record for the number of companies visiting a university campus for recruitment. Most of the top students got a package of INR 10 to 48 Lakh in top international companies including Amazon, Google, VMware, Lowe’s, Infineon, Target, Bajaj Fineserv, What fix, ZS Associates, Zscaler, Practo, Palo Alto, etc.