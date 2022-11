Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment: Maharashtra Police is recruiting candidates for constable posts. The registration process is underway, and candidates can apply for the vacancies until November 30, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official websites at policerecruitment2022.mahait.org and mahapolice.gov.in.

Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Details

A total of 18331 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Of these, 14956 available positions, 1204 are for police constables in the SRPF, and 2174 are for driver police constables.

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2022: Important dates

The registration link was activated on November 9, 2022

The deadline to apply for Maharashtra Police Recruitment is November 30, 2022

Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed class 12th from a recognized board in order to apply for Maharashtra Police Constable recruitment.

Age Limit

Candidates should be aged between 18 to 28 years to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Written test, Physical Endurance Test. Then authorities would also verify the Character Certificate followed by an evaluation of scores in the Medical Test.

Maharashtra Police Recruitment Notification - Click Here

Know how to apply for Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2022

Step 1: In order to apply for the Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Maharashtra Police at onpolicerecruitment2022.mahait.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that Maharashtra Police Recruitment.

Step 3: Candidates must then complete the registration process.

Step 4: After registering, candidates are required to log in using their registration credentials.

Step 5: Then, fill out the details in the Maharashtra Police Bharti application form.

Step 6: Candidates are then required to pay the application fee and upload the required documents before submitting the form.

Step 7: Submit the application form and take its printout for future needs.

Here's direct link to apply for Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)