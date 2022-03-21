Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Recruitment: Apply For Treasury Specialized Officers

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank is recruiting candidates for Treasury Specialized Officer posts. The application procedure has started and March 31 is the deadline for the submission of the application form. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of MSC Bank - www.mscbank.com or ibps.in.

Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 8 vacancies will be filled in the department, of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Treasury domestic dealer, 1 vacancy is for the post of Treasury forex dealer, and 3 vacancies are for the post of Treasury mid-office/back office. Candidates aged between 23 and 35 years are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates must take note that they must pay the application fee of Rs. 1770, which is the same for all category candidates. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of an online (written) test and a personal interview.

Recruitment Notification

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022

Posts Educational Qualification Treasury Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II) Graduate/ Post graduate degree with a specialization in Finance/ Mathematics/Statistics from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government. Treasury Forex Dealer (Officer Grade II) Graduate/ Post graduate degree with a specialization in Finance/ Mathematics/Statistics from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government.

MSC Bank recruitment: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for MSC Bank recruitment, candidates need to visit the MSC Bank's website (www.mscbank.com).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "career" tab.

Step 3: Now, click on the "apply" link.

Step 4: Candidates need to complete the registration process and then fill out the application form.

Step 5: After filling out the application form, candidates need to pay the application fees.

Step 6: Complete and submit the application form.

Step 7: Take a hard copy of the document for future needs.

