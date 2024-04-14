×

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 14:14 IST

Maharashtra Transco Recruitment 2023: 598 vacancies for engineers on offer, apply now

Maharashtra Transco Recruitment 2023: 598 vacancies on offer for engineering graduates. Check eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and others here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
maharashtra transco recruitment 2023
Image: Unsplash | Image:self
  • 2 min read
Maharashtra Transco Recruitment 2023: Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited also known as Maha Transco has invited online applications for various postsfor engineering graduates. There are a total of 598 vacancies. The online application window began on October 4 and will end on October 24. Aspirants can apply online at mahatransco.in or ibps.in. The recruitment notification can be found on the website under advertisement numbers 4, 5, 6, and 7/2023. 

Direct link to apply online.

Click here to check official notification

Maharashtra Transco Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details 

Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission)- 39 vacancies

Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission - 137 vacancies

Executive Engineer (Transmission) - 26 vacancies

Assistant Engineer (Transmission)- 390 vacancies

Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication - 6 vacancies

Total - 598 vacancies,

Eligibility Criteria

Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer posts Transmission - Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering/ Technology. Total 9 years’ experience in the Power Sector. Out of which at least 5 years in the area of Power Transmission as Additional Executive Engineer & Deputy Executive Engineer OR 2 years as Additional Executive Engineer. 5.1 The upper age limit for outsider candidates is 40 Years for OPEN Candidates.

Assistant Engineer Telecommunication and Transmission - Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in Engineering in Electronics and telecommunication OR a Bachelor's of Technology in Electronics and telecommunication. The upper age limit for outsider candidates is 38 Years for OPEN Candidates.

Deputy Executive Engineer: Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering/ Technology. Total 3 years’ experience in Power Transmission. 5.1 The upper age limit for outsider candidates is 38 Years for OPEN Candidates.

Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission): Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering/ Technology. Total 7 years’ experience in the Power Sector. Out of which at least 4 years in the area of Power Transmission as Deputy Executive Engineer & Assistant Engineer. OR 2 years as Deputy Executive Engineer. The upper age limit for outsider candidates is 40 Years for OPEN Candidates.

Published October 6th, 2023 at 14:14 IST

