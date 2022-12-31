MCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Open For 295 Posts; Check Steps To Apply

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited is recruiting candidates for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MCL at mahanadicoal.in. The last date to apply for the posts is January 23, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 295 positions will be filled. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for MCL Recruitment.

MCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Jr. Overman: 82 posts

Mining Sirdar: 145 posts

Surveyor: 68 posts

MCL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to check their educational qualifications and age limit can do so by reading the detailed notification, which is available here.

MCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process comprises a computer-based test (CBT) only.

No personal interview will be held. The CBT will consist of objective-type questions with multiple choices of answers, and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The instructions will be bilingual (English and Hindi).

MCL Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 1000 along with Rs 180 (GST for general, OBC, and EWS category candidates.

SC, ST, PwBD, ESM, and female candidates, as well as employees of Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries, are exempt from payment of the application fee.

Candidates can pay the application fee through online mode, i.e., debit card, credit card, net banking, etc.

MCL Recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply for MCL Recruitment

Step 1: In order to check the MCL Recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required details and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Then, take a printout of the application form for future details.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Check MCL Recruitment Notification here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative