MCL Recruitment: Vacancy Open For Mining Sirdar, Jr Overman, Surveyor Posts; Check Details

MCL Recruitment: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is recruiting candidates for Jr Overman, Mining Sirdar, and Surveyor (T&S Gr-C) posts. Interested and eligible people can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of MCL at mahanadicoal.in. Candidates must take note that the last date to submit the application form is January 23, 2023. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for MCL vacancies.

Official notice

Eligible Candidates, as declared by them, will be provisionally called for Computer Based Test (CBT) on the basis of their declaration regarding their eligibility such as age, educational/technical qualification, Valid Statutory Certificate etc. as laid down in this notification/advertisement. The scrutiny and verification of the claims made by the candidate supporting their eligibility for the post applied for will be done after the declaration of the results of the computer-based test (CBT) for the candidates who have been called for the document verification process, as per the notification.

Application fees

According to the official notification, candidates are required to pay Rs 1000 plus Rs 180 as GST.

While SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/female candidates and employees of Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries are not required to pay the application fee,

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 30 years as on 23/01/2023 are eligible to apply for the posts.

Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved categories except for EWS.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the computer-based test (CBT). No personal interview will be held for these posts.

Vacancy Details

Jr. Overman, T&S Gr-C - 82

Mining Sirdar T&S Gr-C - 145

Surveyor, T&S Gr-B - 68

Salary

Jr. Overman, T&S Gr-C - Rs 31,852.56 per month

Mining Sirdar T&S Gr-C - Rs 31,852.56 per month

Surveyor, T&S Gr-B - Rs 34,391.65 per month

MCL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the MCL vacancies, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Then, take a printout of the application form

Here's the direct link to check the MCL Recruitment notification

About Exam

The test will consist of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.

There will be no negative marking in the exam, and the mediums of instruction will be English and Hindi.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)