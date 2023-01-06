MCL Recruitment: Vacancy Open For Over 290 Mining Sirdar & Other Posts; See Steps To Apply

MCL Recruitment 2023: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is recruiting candidates to apply for Jr. Overman, Mining Sirdar, and Surveyor (T&S Gr-C) posts. According to the official information, the application procedure is underway, and the last date for candidates to apply for these posts is January 23, 2023. People can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at www.mahanadicoal.in.

Through this recruitment campaign, as many as 295 posts will be filled in the organisation. Of these 82 posts, 32 are reserved for the Jr. Overman posts, 145 vacancies are for the post of Mining Sirdar, and 68 vacancies are for the Surveyor. Candidates must take note that the maximum age limit of the candidates should be 30 years as of January 23, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for MCL Recruitment.

MCL Recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates who want to apply for the MCL recruitment must visit the official website at www.mahanadicoal.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Careers" tab.

Step 3: Then, click on the "apply online" button.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Candidates are then required to pay the application fee and upload all the documents.

Step 6: Then a take a printout of the document for future use.

Here's the direct link to apply for MCL Recruitment 2023

Examination Fee

Candidates belonging to the General (UR)/OBC (Creamy Layer and Non-Creamy Layer)/EWS category are required to pay Rs 1000 along with GST of Rs 180 as the application fee, which is non-refundable.

Whereas, SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/female candidates/employees of Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries are exempt from payment of the application fees.

Image: Unsplash/Representative