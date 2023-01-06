MCL Recruitment: Vacancy Open For Over 290 Mining Sirdar & Other Posts; See Steps To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/ Representative
MCL Recruitment 2023: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is recruiting candidates to apply for Jr. Overman, Mining Sirdar, and Surveyor (T&S Gr-C) posts. According to the official information, the application procedure is underway, and the last date for candidates to apply for these posts is January 23, 2023. People can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at www.mahanadicoal.in.
Through this recruitment campaign, as many as 295 posts will be filled in the organisation. Of these 82 posts, 32 are reserved for the Jr. Overman posts, 145 vacancies are for the post of Mining Sirdar, and 68 vacancies are for the Surveyor. Candidates must take note that the maximum age limit of the candidates should be 30 years as of January 23, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for MCL Recruitment.