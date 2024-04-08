Updated April 8th, 2024 at 14:05 IST
Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for 2968 Vacancies, Check Notification, Direct Link
Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 2968 vacancies today, April 8. Check full details here.
The Central Recruitment Board, Meghalaya Recruitment Board, has announced a massive recruitment drive for various posts within the Meghalaya Police force. A total of 2968 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.
Aspiring candidates can start registering for the Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024 from April 8, and the application window will remain open until May 31, 2024. Interested individuals can apply for these positions through the official website at megpolice.gov.in.
The recruitment notification includes detailed information regarding post-wise vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, and more. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a written test, Physical Endurance Test (PET), and Interview.
Meghalaya Police Vacancies
The vacancies encompass a wide range of roles, including UB Sub Inspector, Unarmed Branch Constable, Fireman, Driver Fireman, Fireman Mechanic/Mechanic, MPRO Operator, Signal/BN Operator, Armed Branch Constable, Battalion Constable/MPRO GD/Constable Handyman, and Driver Constable.
- UB Sub Inspector: 76
- Un-armed Branch Constable: 720
- Fireman (Male): 195
- Driver Firemen (Male): 53
- Fireman Mechanic/Mechanic: 26
- MPRO Operator: 205
- Signal/BN Operator: 56
- Armed Branch Constable/Battalion Constable/MPRO GD/Constable Handyman: 1494
- Driver Constable: 143
Eligibility Criteria
Eligibility criteria vary depending on the position applied for. For instance, candidates who have passed class 9th from a recognized board are eligible to apply for some posts, while others require a Bachelor's degree in any discipline or completion of class 12th.
The selection process for Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024 consists of three stages: Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Exam, and Interview. Candidates must successfully clear each stage to progress to the next one.
How to apply online for Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024
To apply online for Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024, candidates can follow these simple steps:
1. Visit the official website of Meghalaya Police at megpolice.gov.in.
2. Click on the "Meghalaya Police Apply Online" link.
3. Fill out the application form with accurate details.
4. Upload scanned documents such as your photograph, signature, and educational qualifications.
5. Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Don't miss this opportunity to join the Meghalaya Police force. Mark your calendars and apply before the deadline on May 31, 2024.
Published April 8th, 2024 at 13:44 IST
