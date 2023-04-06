Last Updated:

MHA Notifies 1.3 Lakh CRPF Constable Vacancies, 10% Posts Reserved For Ex-Agniveers

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday, April 6 issued a notification regarding recruitment for around 1.30 lakh posts of constables in the CRPF.

Megha Rawat
MHA

MHA notification on CRPF constable recruitment (Image: PTI)


Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, April 6 issued a notification regarding recruitment for around 1.30 lakh posts of constables in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Click here for CRPF Constable Recruitment Notification 2023.

MHA notification on CRPF constable recruitment

The Central Government has made the following rules regulating the method of recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) in Group C post, General Duty Cadre in the Central Reserve Police Force, namely: 

Notably, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started the application process for the recruitment of 9212 f Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) Posts on 27 March 2023. CRPF Constable Registration will end on 25 April 2023. There are a total of 9212 vacancies for CRPF constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at crpf.gov.in.

How to apply for CRPF Constable Recruitmentnt 2023

  • Visit the official website- crpf.gov.in
  • Enter the Main website.
  • Now scroll down and click on the 'Recrutiment' tab
  • Click on the CRPF Constable recruitment link 
  • Register online by providing the required details 
  • Now login using the user ID and password you have created
  • Fill up the CRPF Constable recruitment form 
  • Upload the required documents and images properly 
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form. 
  • Direct link to apply for CRPF Constable recruitment 2023
