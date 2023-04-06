MHA Notifies 1.3 Lakh CRPF Constable Vacancies, 10% Posts Reserved For Ex-Agniveers

Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, April 6 issued a notification regarding recruitment for around 1.30 lakh posts of constables in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Click here for CRPF Constable Recruitment Notification 2023.

MHA notification on CRPF constable recruitment

The Central Government has made the following rules regulating the method of recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) in Group C post, General Duty Cadre in the Central Reserve Police Force, namely:

Notably, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started the application process for the recruitment of 9212 f Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) Posts on 27 March 2023. CRPF Constable Registration will end on 25 April 2023. There are a total of 9212 vacancies for CRPF constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at crpf.gov.in.

How to apply for CRPF Constable Recruitmentnt 2023