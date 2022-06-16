MHSRB Telangana Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 1,326 Civil Assistant Surgeon & Other Posts

MHSRB Recruitment 2022: Medical Health Services Recruitment Board, is recruiting candidates for Civil Assistant Surgeon (DPHFW); Tutors (DME); Civil Assistant Surgeon-General/General Duty Medical Officers (TVVP), and Civil Assistant Surgeons (IPM), and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of MHSRB. As per the official notice, the application process will start on July 15, 2022, and will end on August 14, 2022.

MHSRB Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy Details

Civil Assistant Surgeon: 751 Posts

Tutor: 357 Posts

Civil Assistant Surgeon-General: 211 Posts

Civil Assistant Surgeon: 7 Posts

MHSRB Telangana | Selection criteria

As per the official notice, the selection of candidates will be done on a 100 point basis. A maximum of 80 points will be awarded for the percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying exam and a maximum of 20 points will be awarded for service in state government hospitals, institutions, and programs on a contract/outsourced basis.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay Rs 200 as the application fee.

There is no fee exemption under this category.

The applicant must pay Rs. 120/- towards Examination/Processing Fee.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 44 years are eligible to apply.

MHSRB Telangana Recruitment | Salary

Civil Assistant Surgeon - Rs. 58,850- 1,37,050

Tutor - Rs. 57,700- 1,82,400 (UGC Scales-2016)

Civil Assistant Surgeon-General / General Duty Medical Officer - Rs. 58,850- 1,37,050

Civil Assistant Surgeon - Rs. 58,850- 1,37,050

MHSRB Recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply for MHSRB Telangana Recruitment

Step 1: To apply, candidates need to visit the official website of the Board - mhsrb.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the application link.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload all required certificates.

Step 4: Submit the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fees.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future use.

NOTE: Visit the official website for more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative