Ministry Of Defence Recruitment 2022: Apply For 97 Posts, See How To Apply

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Defence is recruiting candidates for the posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Sub Divisional Officer, and posts.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment

MoD Recruitment 2022: The Ministry of Defence is recruiting eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Sub Divisional Officer, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 through offline application mode. Candidates must note that the last date to send the application form along with the required documents is January 15, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 97 posts will be filled in the organization. Selected candidates are liable to serve anywhere in India as the post carries an all-India service liability. For more details, it is recommended that candidates must check the official website of the Dagshai Cantonment Board (Ministry of Defence).

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details

  • Name of the posts
  • Number of vacancies
  • Junior Hindi Translator
  • 7 Posts
  • Sub Divisional Officer
  • 89 Posts
  • Hindi Typist
  • 1 Post

Direct Link

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Recruitment Notification - Click here

Ministry of Defence Recruitment: Educational qualifications | Age Limit

  • To apply for MoD recruitment candidate must have a master's degree from a recognized university in Hindi/English as a compulsory/ elective subject or as a medium of examination at degree level or a class 10 passing degree from a recognized board.

  • Candidates aged between 18 to 30 years can apply for Junior Hindi Translator posts.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment: Here's How to Apply for Defence ministry vacancy 2022

  • To apply for the posts candidates need to download the application form from the websites available on the Detailed Notification and fill them up.
  • Now, candidates need to send the filled-up application form to ‘Principal Director, Defence Estates, Southern Command, Near ECHS Polyclinic, Kodhwa Road, Pune- 411040.

