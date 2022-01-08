Ministry Of Defence Recruitment 2022: Apply For 97 Posts, See How To Apply

Quick links:
MoD Recruitment 2022: The Ministry of Defence is recruiting eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Sub Divisional Officer, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 through offline application mode. Candidates must note that the last date to send the application form along with the required documents is January 15, 2022.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 97 posts will be filled in the organization. Selected candidates are liable to serve anywhere in India as the post carries an all-India service liability. For more details, it is recommended that candidates must check the official website of the Dagshai Cantonment Board (Ministry of Defence).
Candidates aged between 18 to 30 years can apply for Junior Hindi Translator posts.