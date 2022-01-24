Ministry Of Finance Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 590 Asst Accounts Officer Posts

Ministry of finance recruitment 2022: Ministry of Finance has invited candidates to apply for Assistant Accounts Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by sending the filled-up application form to the official address given or through email. Aspirants must not they can apply for the posts within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 590 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed AAO (Civil)/ SAS or equivalent examination passed by officials. Candidates who have qualified in the SAS exam and are awaiting their promotion can also apply. According to the official notice, the period of deputation will be three years and can be extended or curtailed as per the requirement of the organization.

Finance ministry assistant accountant vacancy 2022

The upper age limit should be below 56 years of age as of the closing date of receipt of application.

Direct Link to check the Finance Ministry Assistant Accountant Recruitment Notification - Click here

Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates first need to fill in the application form.

Step 2: After filling the application form they need it on Senior Accounts Officer (HR-3), O/o Controller General of Accounts, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Room No 210, 2nd Floor, Mahalekha Niyantrak Bhawan, Block GPO Complex, INA, Delhi-110023 by post.

Step 3: Candidates can also apply online by sending the application to the official email address - groupbsec-cga@gov.in.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative