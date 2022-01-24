Ministry Of Finance Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 590 Asst Accounts Officer Posts

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Ministry of finance recruitment 2022: Ministry of Finance has invited candidates to apply for Assistant Accounts Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by sending the filled-up application form to the official address given or through email. Aspirants must not they can apply for the posts within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 590 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed AAO (Civil)/ SAS or equivalent examination passed by officials. Candidates who have qualified in the SAS exam and are awaiting their promotion can also apply. According to the official notice, the period of deputation will be three years and can be extended or curtailed as per the requirement of the organization.