Ministry Of Home Affairs Recruitment: Apply For 34 Secy, Assistant, Officer & Other Posts

Home Ministry Recruitment 2022: The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a notification informing that it is recruiting candidates for various posts like Under Secretary, Section Officer, Private Secretary and Assistant, among other positions. As per the recruitment notice released by the Home Ministry, the department is looking for the Group 'A', 'B', & 'C' posts at the LPAI Secretariat, New Delhi, and its ICPs on the basis of deputation (Foreign Service) from those working in Central/State government. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 34 posts will be filled. Candidates must take note that the deadline to apply for the posts is June 24, 2022.

MHA Recruitment | Vacancy details

LPAI Sectt., New Delhi

Under Secretary - 1 Post

Section Officer - 2

Private Secretary - 1

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) & Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 2

Assistant - 1

Sr. Accountant - 2

Junior Engineer - (Civil and Electrical) - 2

Personal Assistant - 3

Accountant - 1

For ICPs

Manager - 9 Posts

Assistant - 6 Posts

Stenographer Grade-D - 6 Posts

MHA Recruitment | Eligibility

The applicants for Group 'B' & 'C' posts should have a basic working knowledge of computers, predominantly in all the modules of MS Office including e-office, email etc.

Ministry of Home Affairs | MHA Recruitment Notification

MHA Recruitment | How to apply

According to the official notice, applicants are mandated to send advance copies by post at the above address and also on email id - usgaadnm@lpai.goy.in. However, only the applications received through the proper channel by the due date and complete in all respects shall be considered for selection.

According to the official notice, "the applications of willing and eligible officials whose services could be spared immediately, may be sent along with attested copies of ACRs/APARs for the last 5 years and Vigilance Clearance / Integrity Certificate, through proper channel to the Under Secretary (Estt.), Land Ports Authority of India, Floor Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, New Delhi-110003, so as to reach LPAI by 24.06.2022. Applicant who had applied earlier in response to the vacancy circular dated 11.01.2022 will not be required to apply afresh. Incomplete and application received after last date shall not be considered."

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)