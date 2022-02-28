Last Updated:

MP CPCT Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

MP CPCT admit card has been released on official website on Monday, February 28, 2022. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned here.

Ruchika Kumari
MP CPCT admit card

MP CPCT admit card 2022: Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test admit card has been released on Monday, February 28, 2022. The candidates who have got themselves registered to take the exam can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website cpct.mp.gov.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. To check the hall tickets quickly, candidates should be ready with their User ID and password.

The admit card has been released for the CPCT exam which will be conducted on March 4, 5 and 6, 2022. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in a computer based test format. Along with hall tickets, candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry a valid ID proof. 

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

MPCPCT Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website-- cpct.mp.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, registered candidates should click on the link which reads , "Admit Cards are Live for CPCT Scheduled on 04th March, 5th March and 6th March 2022"
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the User ID and password to login to the portal
  • Step 4: Post logging in, the CPCT 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should check the details mentioned on it and download the same
  • Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout so as to carry the same to the exam hall 

To be noted that candidates should not miss to check the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any error, candidates can contact the authorities before the examination to avoid any problem on the exam day. Contact credentials can be found on the official website.

