MP High Court Hall Ticket For Group D Interview Round Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Image: Shutterstock
Madhya Pradesh High Court has released the MP High Court Admit Card 2021 on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The hall tickets have been released for the Madhya Pradesh High Court Class 4 interview which is scheduled to begin on December 23, 2021. The interviews have been scheduled to be conducted between December 23, 2021 and January 19, 2022. All the candidates who are eligible to appear for the interview round can download their call letters now. It has been uploaded on the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in. Candidates can follow thes steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets.
Through this recruitment drive, the High Court aims to select 708 candidates. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview round. It will be subject to document verification too. The admit cards can be downloaded till January 19 by clicking on the direct link mentioned below. In order to check the admit cards, candidates should be ready with their user ID and password.
Candidates should reach the centre at least half an hour before the reporting time and must not forget to carry printout of admit card. Candidates should also know that the interview round will carry 30 marks. For more details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website mphc.gov.in