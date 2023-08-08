Last Updated:

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the admit card for the MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023. Here's direct link to download.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
MP Police constable admit card out.

MP Police constable admit card out. ( Image: Unsplash)


Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the admit card for the MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can download their admit card online from the official website- esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can also download their admit card from the direct link given below. 

The MP Police Constable recruitment exam will be held from August 12 to September 12 in 13 districts across the state. MP Police aims to fill a total of 7090 vacancies for the post of constable.  Out of the 7090 vacancies, there are 4444 vacancies for Reserve General Duty (Except Special Armed Force) and 2646 for Special Force.

Direct link to download MP Police Constable admit card

Selection Process

Candidates will have clear a written exam followed by a physical efficiency test and medical examination. The written exam will be held for subjects including General Knowledge, Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science. Exam pattern can be checked in the official notification. 

How to download MP Police Constable admit card 2023

  • Visit the official website of MP Police at esb.mp.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the “Test Admit Card -Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2023” link
  • Enter your login details as required and submit
  • Your MP Police constable admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 
