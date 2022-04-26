MP Police Constable PPT Admit Card For 4k Posts Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

MP Police constable admit card: Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh (MPPEB) has released MP Police Constable PPT Admit Card 2020. Candidates who have cleared the written exam are eligible to appear for Physical Proficiency Test. The eligible students will have to download the MP constable admit card from the official website of PEB MP on peb.mp.gov.in.

Those candidates who have qualified Phase 1 examination are eligible to appear for Physical Proficiency Test. The Phase 1 examination was conducted in January- February 2022. The result for the same was announced on March 28, 2022. Candidates who will appear for PPT can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. The direct link to download hall tickets has also been attached below. Through this recruitment drive, 4000 posts will be filled.

MP Police Constable PPT: Check Important dates here

MP Police Constable Stage 1 was conducted on January 8, 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts and around 10 lakhs candidates participated in the exam

The answer key was released on February 18, 2022

The board announced the result of the exam on March 24, 2022

MP Police Constable PPT Admit Card 2020: Step-by-step guide to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of PEB, MP on peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on MP Police Constable PPT Admit Card 2020 link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter roll number or application number and date of birth. They will also have to enter the captcha code being displayed on screen

Step 4: Post submitting the roll number, admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates should check the admit card and download the same

Step 6: They should take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download admit cards