MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1222 Posts By May 30, Check Details

MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh will be closing the application link for Staff Nurses and Pharmacists post recruitment on May 30, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet, should make sure to apply before the deadline ends. For applying, candidates will have to get themselves registered on the website of Strategic Alliance Management Services (SAMS) at sams.co.in.

This recruitment drive aims to select 1,222 candidates for contractual staff nurse and pharmacist posts. The posts will be filled for the Urban Health and Wellness Center under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh. The vacancy details, list of important dates and application steps can be checked below.

NHM MP recruitment 2022: Important dates

The application window was activated on May 1, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on May 30, 2022

NHM recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

Out of over 1200 vacancies, 611 are for Staff Nurses and 611 posts are for pharmacists. The minimum age required to apply is 21 years. The maximum age required to apply is 40 years. Staff nurses will be getting a payment of Rs. 20,000 per month. For pharmacists, the salary will be Rs. 15,000 per month.

MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply