MP TET 2023: MPPEB Releases Notice For Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test; See Details

An important notice has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, informing the candidates about the MP Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. According to the notice, the MP TET 2023 application process will begin on January 30, 2023, and the deadline for candidates to submit their application forms is February 13, 2023. The MP MSTET 2023 exam will be held by MPPEB on April 25, 2023.

The examination will be held in two shifts. First shift will be held from 9.00 am to 11.30 am and the second from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at peb.mp.gov.in. According to the schedule, candidates can edit their applications from January 30, 2023, to February 18, 2023. It is to be noted that the MP TET 2023 examination will be conducted on April 25, 2023. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

MP TET 2023: Schedule

Opening of online registration - January 30, 2023

Closing of online registration - February 13, 2023

Exam date - April 25, 2023

MP TET 2023: Pass Percentage

Candidates belonging to the reserved categories are required to score a minimum of 50%.

Whereas unreserved categories are required to score a minimum of 60%.

MP TET 2023: Educational Qualification

In order to apply for the posts candidates must have a graduate degree along with B.Ed.

MP TET 2023: Examination Scheme

There will be one question paper with 150 marks.

The duration of the MP TET 2023 exam will be 2.30 hours.

The questions will be of the multiple-choice type.

MP TET 2023: Application fees

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600.

Whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from reserved categories.

