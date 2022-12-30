MP TET 2023: MPPEB Releases Notice For Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test; See Details

Quick links:
An important notice has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, informing the candidates about the MP Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. According to the notice, the MP TET 2023 application process will begin on January 30, 2023, and the deadline for candidates to submit their application forms is February 13, 2023. The MP MSTET 2023 exam will be held by MPPEB on April 25, 2023.
The examination will be held in two shifts. First shift will be held from 9.00 am to 11.30 am and the second from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at peb.mp.gov.in. According to the schedule, candidates can edit their applications from January 30, 2023, to February 18, 2023. It is to be noted that the MP TET 2023 examination will be conducted on April 25, 2023. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.