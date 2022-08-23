MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 2557 Posts Ends Today, Apply Now

MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is scheduled to close the application window for Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts recruitment. The registration window was activated on August 1 and the deadline to apply is August 23, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to do it by today. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2557 vacancies will be filled. Recruitment details like application steps, list of important dates can be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates belonging to unreserved category will have to pay Rs. 500 as application fee. Candidates from the reserved category will have to pay Rs. 250 as application fee.

MPPEB vacancy 2022: Check list of important dates here

As mentioned above, the application link was activated on August 1, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on August 16, 2022

The last date to make changes in the application form is August 21, 2022

The recruitment exam will be conducted on September 24, 2022

Result release date has not been announced yet

Recruitment exam details

Registered candidates will be taking the exam on September 24, 2022

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 2.30 pm and will continue till 5.30 pm.

MPPEB recruitment 2022: Here's how to fill application form