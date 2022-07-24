MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Here Is How To Apply For 2557 Vacancies

MPPEB 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced that it will be selecting candidates for Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts. As of now, only short notice informing recruitment has been released. It informs that the selection process will begin on August 1 and interested candidates will be given 16 days time to fill the form. The deadline to apply will end on August 16, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply for the vacancies at peb.mp.gov.in. List of important dates and recruitment details can be checked here.

MPPEB 2022: List of important dates

Application link will be activated on August 1, 2022

Deadline to apply will end on August 16, 2022

The last date to make changes in the application form is August 21, 2022

The recruitment exam will be conducted on September 24, 2022. Candidates should know that the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 2.30 pm and will continue till 5.30 pm.

MPPEB 2022 Group 3 recruitment details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2557 vacancies will be filled. Out of these, 2198 posts are for direct, 111 are under contact, and 248 are backlogs.

Candidates from the unreserved category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 500, while candidates from the reserved category should pay Rs. 250 as application fee.

Recruitment-related information such as educational qualifications, vacancy breaks up, age limit, salary, application process and selection procedure will be available in the notification PDF. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it. Eligibility details will also be mentioned on the notification.

Here is how to fill application form