MPPEB Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 2557 Posts, Check Application Steps Here

MPPEB 2022 recruitment: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has activated the link for registration for Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts. MPPEB recruitment link has been started on August 1 and the last date to apply is August 16, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply for the vacancies at peb.mp.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2557 vacancies will be filled. Recruitment details like application steps, list of important dates can be checked here.

MPPEB recruitment 2022: List of important dates

Application link will be activated on August 1, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on August 16, 2022

The last date to make changes in the application form is August 21, 2022

The recruitment exam will be conducted on September 24, 2022

Shortlisted candidates will be taking the exam on September 24, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 2.30 pm and will continue till 5.30 pm.

MPPEB 2022 Group 3: Check recruitment details

Vacancy details: A total of 2557 vacancies will be filled. Out of these, 2198 posts are for direct, 111 are under contact, and 248 are backlogs.

Application fee: Candidates belonging to unreserved category will have to pay Rs. 500 as application fee. Candidates from the reserved category will have to pay Rs. 250 as application fee.

MPPEB recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to fill application form