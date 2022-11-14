MPPEB Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 344 Group II, Sub-Group 3 Posts; Know How To Apply

MPPEB Recruitment: In an important notice released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), it has notified that the board is recruiting candidates for Group II, Sub-Group 3, Swachhta Nirikshak, Chemist, and other equivalents direct and backlog posts. According to official information, the application process will begin on November 21 and the application form must be submitted by December 5. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 344 posts will be filled in the department.

The English proficiency test for these posts will begin on February 10, 2023. The test will be held in two shifts, from 9.00 am to 12 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for MPPEB Recruitment 2022.

Application Fees

All those candidates who belong to the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while candidates from the reserved category are required to pay Rs 250 as the application fee.

MPPEB 2022: Age Limit

Unreserved Category - The applicants should be aged between 18 to 40 years to apply for MPPEB Recruitment.

Reserved Category: The maximum age limit for the candidates is 45 years as on January 1, 2022.

MPPEB Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates must visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Then, upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

