MPPSC Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon Exams Postponed, New Dates To Be Announced Soon

MPPSC has released a notice saying that the MPPSC SES (State Engineering Exam) 2022 & Dental Surgeon Exam have been postponed. See how to download admit card

MPPSC

In an important notice released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission  (MPPSC), it has informed that the MPPSC SES (State Engineering Exam) 2022 & Dental Surgeon Exam have been postponed. All those candidates who have applied for the examination can download the official notice by visiting the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.mp.gov.in. 

According to the schedule, the MPPSC SES (State Engineering Exam) 2022 and Dental Surgeon Exam were scheduled to be held on 22 May 2022 at various exam centers in the State. 

MPPSC Engineering Services Exam Postponed

This development come days after a petition was filled in the MP High Court seeking the postponement of the exam. After the case went to the Court the Commission released an official notice on May 18, informing the candidates that the examination has been postponed. However, till now there has been an announcement regarding the new examination date but the MPPSC has said in a statement that, the "examination that was scheduled to be held on May 22 has been canceled and new dates will be announced soon." The board has already uploaded admit cards for the aforesaid exams on 17 May 2022. Candidates can download the admit card by following the below-given steps.

Here's how to download MPPSC Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon exam admit cards

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), mppsc.gov.in. 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on admit cards tab
  • Step 3: Click on the link which reads, “admit card - state engineering service examination 2021”
  • Step 4: Enter application number, date of birth, and verification code
  • Step 5: Admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Download the same and go through the details mentioned on it
  • Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

More details

  • Through this recruitment examination, a total of 466 vacancies will be filled in the organization. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of MPPSC - mppsc.gov.in. 

